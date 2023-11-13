In one of the two matchups on the Liga MX slate on Sunday, Puebla FC and Cruz Azul square off at Estadio Azteca.

There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX on Sunday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC travels to play Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Cruz Azul ()

Cruz Azul () Underdog: Puebla FC ()

Watch Club Leon vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez journeys to take on Club Leon at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Club Leon (-270)

Club Leon (-270) Underdog: FC Juarez (+650)

FC Juarez (+650) Draw: (+390)

