In the Week 10 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Van Jefferson get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson's 28 targets have led to 13 grabs for 151 yards (18.9 per game).

Jefferson, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0

