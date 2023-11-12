The UAB Blazers (0-2) and the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) hit the court at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no line set.

UAB vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Maryland's .625 ATS win percentage (20-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UAB's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS Record).

UAB vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 80.7 150.4 70.3 133.8 147.3 Maryland 69.7 150.4 63.5 133.8 136.8

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

Last year, the 80.7 points per game the Blazers put up were 17.2 more points than the Terrapins gave up (63.5).

UAB went 12-14 against the spread and 23-7 overall last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

UAB vs. Maryland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0 Maryland 20-12-0 11-21-0

UAB vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Maryland 17-2 Home Record 16-1 7-5 Away Record 2-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

