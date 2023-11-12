The Maryland Terrapins (1-1) meet the UAB Blazers (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. This matchup will begin at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

UAB vs. Maryland Game Information

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UAB vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAB Rank UAB AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank
13th 80.7 Points Scored 69.7 221st
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 63.5 27th
3rd 37.6 Rebounds 31.1 229th
5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.7 256th
101st 14.1 Assists 11.4 307th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 10.1 25th

