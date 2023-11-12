The Maryland Terrapins (1-1) meet the UAB Blazers (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. This matchup will begin at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

UAB vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UAB vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAB Rank UAB AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank 13th 80.7 Points Scored 69.7 221st 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 3rd 37.6 Rebounds 31.1 229th 5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.7 256th 101st 14.1 Assists 11.4 307th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 10.1 25th

