Sunday's game between the UAB Blazers (0-2) and Maryland Terrapins (1-1) matching up at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:30 PM ET on November 12.

The matchup has no set line.

UAB vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Venue: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

UAB vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 72, Maryland 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-7.4)

UAB (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

UAB Performance Insights

UAB was the 13th-best squad in the country in points scored (80.7 per game) and 184th in points conceded (70.3) last season.

On the boards, the Blazers were third-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.6 per game) last year. They were 185th in rebounds conceded (31.3 per game).

Last season UAB was ranked 101st in the country in assists with 14.1 per game.

Last season, the Blazers were 210th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Giving up 7.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.4% from downtown last year, UAB was 196th and 52nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

UAB attempted 68.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 75.2% of UAB's baskets were 2-pointers, and 24.8% were 3-pointers.

