Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are conceding the seventh-most rushing yards in the league, 128.7 per game.

Allgeier has put up 371 yards on 116 carries (41.2 ypg) in the running game. He has scored three rushing TDs. Allgeier also accumulates 8.4 receiving yards per game, catching 11 passes for 76 yards.

Allgeier vs. the Cardinals

Allgeier vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 83 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 83 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cardinals have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Allgeier will play against the NFL's 26th-ranked run defense this week. The Cardinals concede 128.7 yards on the ground per contest.

The Cardinals have the No. 29 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 12 this season (1.3 per game).

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the rushing yards over in four of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Falcons pass on 52.7% of their plays and run on 47.3%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 43.0% of his team's 270 rushing attempts this season (116).

Allgeier has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (52.1% of his team's 48 red zone rushes).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -9 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

