Kyle Pitts did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Pitts' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Pitts has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 389 yards on 32 receptions (12.2 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for -4 yards.

Kyle Pitts Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Personal Matter

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Falcons this week: Drake London (LP/groin): 37 Rec; 438 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Mack Hollins (out/ankle): 17 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Pitts 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 32 389 91 1 12.2

Pitts Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0

