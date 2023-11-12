The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up just 3.5 more points per game last year (62.5) than the Bulldogs allowed (59).

Jacksonville State went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 13.2 more points than the Gamecocks gave up (57.9).

When Mississippi State totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 20-6.

Jacksonville State Schedule