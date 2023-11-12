The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they look to break their six-game losing skid in a game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The point total has been set at 44.

Before the Falcons square off against the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. As the Cardinals ready for this matchup against the Falcons, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-1.5) 44 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-1.5) 43.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 10 Odds

Atlanta vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

Atlanta is only 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have one win ATS (1-5) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Atlanta games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).

Arizona has beaten the spread four times in nine games.

As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals are 4-5 against the spread.

Of nine Arizona games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Taylor Heinicke 216.5 (-115) 1.5 (+135) - - - - Bijan Robinson - - 55.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.