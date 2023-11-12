Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Cardinals Game – Week 10
The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-8) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium (and best bets are available). The Cardinals have lost six games in a row.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Falcons vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Falcons vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Falcons to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.6) is 2.1 points further in their direction.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- The Falcons have won 50% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-3).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 3-2 (60%).
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in nine games this season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.
- Arizona has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
Who will win? The Falcons or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 10 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Atlanta (-2.5)
- The Falcons have covered the spread only twice over nine games with a set spread.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-5-0).
- In games as an underdog by 2.5 points or more so far this year, the Cardinals have gone 4-5 against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Falcons vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- The two teams average a combined 8.3 less points per game (35.2) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.
- The Falcons and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 4.5 more points per game than the point total of 43.5 set for this outing.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Falcons' nine games with a set total.
- In the Cardinals' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Bijan Robinson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|57.4
|1
|21.9
|2
Marquise Brown Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|3.2
|0
|48.9
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.