How to Watch the Auburn vs. Rutgers Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) battle the Auburn Tigers (2-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Auburn vs. Rutgers 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 66.6 points per game last year were 7.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
- Auburn went 10-3 last season when allowing fewer than 63.2 points.
- Last year, the Scarlet Knights put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Tigers gave up (65.9).
- When Rutgers totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 7-4.
- Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 38.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.0% lower than the 52.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
- The Tigers shot at a 35.9% rate from the field last season, 14.8 percentage points fewer than the 50.7% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 78-49
|Neville Arena
|11/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 60-54
|Neville Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
