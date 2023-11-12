The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) battle the Auburn Tigers (2-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1

Auburn vs. Rutgers 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 66.6 points per game last year were 7.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.

Auburn went 10-3 last season when allowing fewer than 63.2 points.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Tigers gave up (65.9).

When Rutgers totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 7-4.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 38.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.0% lower than the 52.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

The Tigers shot at a 35.9% rate from the field last season, 14.8 percentage points fewer than the 50.7% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.

Auburn Schedule