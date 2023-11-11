AAC foes meet when the UAB Blazers (3-6) visit the Navy Midshipmen (3-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. UAB is favored by 2.5 points. The total has been set at 53.5 points for this game.

While UAB ranks 19th-worst in the FBS in total defense with 426.1 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation on offense, as the Blazers rank 23rd-best in the FBS (450.9 yards per game). Navy ranks 12th-worst in points per game (18.3), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 51st in the FBS with 23.4 points allowed per contest.

UAB vs. Navy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

UAB vs Navy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UAB -2.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

UAB Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Blazers' offense fail to produce, ranking -13-worst in the FBS in total yards (453 total yards per game). They rank 86th defensively (398.7 total yards allowed per contest).

Although the Blazers rank -119-worst in scoring defense over the previous three contests (42.7 points allowed), they've been more successful offensively with 28.7 points per game (91st-ranked).

Although UAB ranks 17th-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (209.7 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 301.7 passing yards per game (28th-ranked).

Over the previous three games, the Blazers rank 17th-worst in rushing offense (151.3 rushing yards per game) and -67-worst in rushing defense (189 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Blazers have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their past three games.

In UAB's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

UAB Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, UAB has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

The Blazers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Six of UAB's nine games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

UAB has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

UAB has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Blazers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 2,389 yards (265.4 ypg) to lead UAB, completing 75.4% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 145 rushing yards on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has 479 rushing yards on 105 carries, scoring nine touchdowns. He's also added 343 yards (38.1 per game) on 30 catches with one touchdown.

Isaiah Jacobs has carried the ball 55 times for 249 yards (27.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's 609 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has totaled 36 receptions and five touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has caught 44 passes for 388 yards (43.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kevin Penn leads the team with four sacks, and also has three TFL and 23 tackles.

Michael Moore, UAB's leading tackler, has 45 tackles, four TFL, and one sack this year.

BJ Mayes has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 24 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

