Troy vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Troy Trojans (7-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Troy vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-21.5)
|45.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Troy (-21.5)
|46.5
|-2800
|+1160
Troy vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Troy has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- UL Monroe is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
