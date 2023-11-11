Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) and Troy Trojans (0-0) matching up at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cardinals, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on November 11.

The Trojans went 17-13 a season ago.

Troy vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Troy vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 78, Troy 74

Troy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans' +165 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 83.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per contest (357th in college basketball).

Troy scored 84.2 points per game last year in conference action, which was 0.9 more points per game than its season average (83.3).

The Trojans put up 88.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

Troy ceded 76.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 78.7 when playing on the road.

