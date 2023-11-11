The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) will battle in a clash of SEC foes at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17

Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17 Texas A&M has gone 5-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Mississippi State has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.

The Aggies have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+17.5)



Mississippi State (+17.5) In nine Texas A&M games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 17.5 points or more (in three chances).

Mississippi State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) Seven of Texas A&M's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 43 points.

In the Mississippi State's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 43.

Together, the two teams combine for 55 points per game, 12 points more than the point total of 43 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 50.3 52.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 35.8 28.3 ATS Record 4-4-1 3-2-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 53.3 44.8 Implied Total AVG 31.8 34.7 26 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.