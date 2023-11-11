The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) and the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) play at Alumni Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama and its opponent combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times last season.

Against the spread, the Jaguars were 21-11-0 last year.

Buffalo covered the spread less often than South Alabama last year, recording an ATS record of 14-15-0, as opposed to the 21-11-0 mark of the Jaguars.

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Buffalo 77.5 148.4 77.7 142.9 154.1 South Alabama 70.9 148.4 65.2 142.9 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 70.9 points per game last year were 6.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulls gave up.

South Alabama put together a 5-2 ATS record and an 8-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Buffalo 14-15-0 15-14-0 South Alabama 21-11-0 16-16-0

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Buffalo South Alabama 11-4 Home Record 10-4 3-9 Away Record 4-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.