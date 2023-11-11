The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Red Wolves are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

South Alabama is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Arkansas State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.