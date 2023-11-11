South Alabama vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Red Wolves are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|55.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|55.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- South Alabama is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Arkansas State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.