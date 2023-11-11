Sun Belt foes match up when the South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, South Alabama ranks 43rd in the FBS with 30.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (326.1 points allowed per contest). Arkansas State ranks 84th in points per game (24.6), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 31.9 points allowed per contest.

Below in this article, we will provide all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

South Alabama Arkansas State 431.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.1 (83rd) 326.1 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.1 (117th) 160.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.9 (74th) 271 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.2 (71st) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (125th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 2,156 yards (239.6 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 727 yards on 134 carries while finding paydirt 14 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has racked up 380 yards on 76 carries, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 1,046 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 64 catches (out of 88 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put together a 600-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes on 64 targets.

Lincoln Sefcik has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 17 catches for 165 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has 1,648 passing yards, or 183.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.3% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 36 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quez Cross, has carried the ball 83 times for 470 yards (52.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has racked up 103 carries and totaled 435 yards with four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson paces his team with 480 receiving yards on 25 receptions with six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has recorded 443 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) on 22 receptions.

Jeff Foreman's 32 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Arkansas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.