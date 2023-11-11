The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Jaguars had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents knocked down.
  • In games South Alabama shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls ranked 35th.
  • Last year, the Jaguars put up 70.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulls allowed.
  • South Alabama had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.
  • The Jaguars surrendered 59.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
  • At home, South Alabama drained 0.4 more threes per game (7.9) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mobile L 83-74 Mitchell Center
11/11/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
11/14/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center

