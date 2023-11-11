The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

Last season, the Jaguars had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents knocked down.

In games South Alabama shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.

The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls ranked 35th.

Last year, the Jaguars put up 70.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulls allowed.

South Alabama had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.

The Jaguars surrendered 59.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).

At home, South Alabama drained 0.4 more threes per game (7.9) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule