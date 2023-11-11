When the Nashville Predators play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sherwood stats and insights

  • Sherwood has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:29 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 10:45 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:28 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:27 Home L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.