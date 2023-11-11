The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jeremy Lauzon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

Lauzon is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Lauzon has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 37 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:08 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:05 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

