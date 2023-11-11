Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats
- Jacksonville State went 13-13-0 ATS last season.
- Both Jacksonville State and Utah Tech covered the spread 50% of the time last season, resulting in a 13-13-0 ATS record for the Gamecocks and a 10-10-0 tally for the Trailblazers.
Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jacksonville State
|69.9
|145.5
|70.3
|143.6
|137.7
|Utah Tech
|75.6
|145.5
|73.3
|143.6
|147.4
Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Gamecocks put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Trailblazers allowed (73.3).
- When Jacksonville State totaled more than 73.3 points last season, it went 5-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jacksonville State
|13-13-0
|13-13-0
|Utah Tech
|10-10-0
|10-10-0
Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Jacksonville State
|Utah Tech
|9-5
|Home Record
|9-5
|3-12
|Away Record
|3-13
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|72.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|65.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.3
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
