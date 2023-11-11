ACC opponents match up when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank ninth-best in scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (17 points allowed per game). Miami (FL) ranks 38th in the FBS with 32.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 30th with 20 points allowed per contest on defense.

Here we will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Florida State Miami (FL) 457.2 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (36th) 332.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.4 (17th) 164.4 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.6 (40th) 292.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (42nd) 5 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has compiled 2,459 yards (273.2 ypg) on 187-of-289 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 190 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 671 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 283 yards (31.4 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with 17 grabs for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's 538 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has registered 38 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes while averaging 46.1 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell's 31 grabs have turned into 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 2,057 yards on 170-of-251 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run for 469 yards on 77 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Donald Chaney Jr. has totaled 379 yards on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 683 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 60 receptions on 79 targets with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put together a 554-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 57 targets.

Colbie Young's 48 targets have resulted in 36 grabs for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Miami (FL) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.