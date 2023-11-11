The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4), boasting the 13th-ranked rushing attack in the country, will hit the field against the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the 20th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC





Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-14.5) 55.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-14.5) 55.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Clemson has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Georgia Tech has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Clemson & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Clemson To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Georgia Tech To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

