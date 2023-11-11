The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they host the Auburn Tigers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Offensively, Arkansas ranks 66th in the FBS with 27.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 57th in points allowed (339.8 points allowed per contest). Auburn is putting up 27.2 points per contest on offense this season (71st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 21.7 points per game (39th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Auburn vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Auburn Arkansas 355.4 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.3 (112th) 357.6 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.8 (37th) 190.9 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (105th) 164.6 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (96th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,269 yards (141.0 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 337 yards (37.4 ypg) on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter is his team's leading rusher with 108 carries for 636 yards, or 70.7 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Jay Fair has racked up 284 receiving yards on 28 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 27 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 277 yards (30.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's 15 targets have resulted in nine catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat for Arkansas so far this season. He has 1,802 passing yards, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 292 yards (32.4 ypg) on 129 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

AJ Green has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 286 yards (31.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong's team-high 623 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 56 targets) with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 253 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaac TeSlaa has a total of 248 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arkansas or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.