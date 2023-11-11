Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Kroger Field. Alabama is favored by 10.5 points. The point total is set at 47 for the game.

Alabama ranks 72nd in total offense (382.2 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (325.4 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Kentucky ranks 53rd in the FBS (30 points per game), and it is 43rd on defense (22.3 points allowed per contest).

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -10.5 -115 -105 47 -110 -110 -450 +340

Alabama Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Crimson Tide rank -27-worst with 426.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 76th by allowing 377.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

With an average of 33.3 points per game on offense and 23 points allowed on defense over the last three games, the Crimson Tide rank 51st and 97th, respectively, during that timeframe.

Over the previous three games, Alabama ranks 21st-worst in passing offense (225.7 passing yards per game) and -28-worst in passing defense (231 passing yards per game allowed).

Although the Crimson Tide rank eighth-worst in run defense over the previous three contests (146.3 rushing yards surrendered), they've been more successful on offense with 201 rushing yards per game (43rd-ranked).

The Crimson Tide have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In Alabama's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Alabama games have gone over the point total on six of nine occasions (66.7%).

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've gone 8-1 in those games.

Alabama has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,836 pass yards for Alabama, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 297 rushing yards (33 ypg) on 97 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 136 times for 632 yards (70.2 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 73 times for 395 yards (43.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's leads his squad with 537 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has grabbed 28 passes while averaging 46.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Amari Niblack's 12 grabs are good enough for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas Turner leads the team with eight sacks, and also has nine TFL and 38 tackles.

Alabama's top-tackler, Caleb Downs, has 67 tackles and two interceptions this year.

Terrion Arnold has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 42 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

