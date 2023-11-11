Alabama vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-10.5)
|47.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-10.5)
|47.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Kentucky has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the SEC
|+165
|Bet $100 to win $165
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.