The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) and the Alabama State Hornets (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium in a clash of SWAC foes.

While Mississippi Valley State's defense ranks 70th with 27.6 points allowed per game, the Delta Devils have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (12.0 points per game). Alabama State's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 16.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 19.0 points per game, which ranks 99th.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Alabama State Mississippi Valley State 293.8 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.1 (127th) 271.6 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.4 (5th) 123.0 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 73.6 (126th) 170.8 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.6 (116th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has compiled 943 yards (117.9 ypg) while completing 62.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 342 yards, or 42.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Marcus Harris has taken 64 carries and totaled 248 yards with three touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson's 617 receiving yards (77.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches on 47 targets with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has 15 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 197 yards (24.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyree Saunders' seven catches (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (11.4 ypg).

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has racked up 932 yards (103.6 ypg) on 101-of-163 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jared Wilson, has carried the ball 74 times for 281 yards (31.2 per game), scoring one time.

DePhabian Fant has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 255 yards (28.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaxson Davis' leads his squad with 275 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Kerrick Ross has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 193 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cobie Bates has compiled 16 catches for 187 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per game.

