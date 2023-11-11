Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 11, fans in Alabama should have tune in to see the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats hit the field at Kroger Field.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Daytona Stadium
- TV Channel: HBCUGo
Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Troy (-21.5)
Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
- TV Channel: Valley SN
Samford Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UAB (-2.5)
Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas (-2.5)
Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-13.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.