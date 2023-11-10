This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Winnebago County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Marion County
  • Macon County
  • Lowndes County
  • Pike County
  • Barbour County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Colbert County
  • Morgan County
  • Walker County
  • Choctaw County

    • Winnebago County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Keith Middle-High School at Georgiana School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Georgiana, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.