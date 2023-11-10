On Friday, November 10, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Fyffe High School will play West End High School in Fyffe, AL.

West End vs. Fyffe Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

TBD at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 10

6:40 PM CT on November 10 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School