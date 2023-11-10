Vinemont High School is on the road versus Sylvania High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Vinemont vs. Sylvania Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

TBD at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games This Week

Cullman High School at Clay-Chalkville High School