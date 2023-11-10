UAB vs. Clemson November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (1-0) will meet the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UAB vs. Clemson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Clemson (-6.5)
- Total: 144.5
- TV: ESPN+
UAB Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Clemson Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
UAB vs. Clemson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|UAB AVG
|UAB Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|80.7
|13th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|101st
|33
|Rebounds
|37.6
|3rd
|323rd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|5th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
