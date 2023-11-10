The Clemson Tigers (1-0) will meet the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UAB vs. Clemson Game Information

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UAB vs. Clemson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 80.7 13th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 101st 33 Rebounds 37.6 3rd 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 11.6 5th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th 88th 14.3 Assists 14.1 101st 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

