Friday's game between the UAB Blazers (0-1) and the Clemson Tigers (1-0) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-70, with UAB securing the victory. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

UAB vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

UAB vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 71, Clemson 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-0.0)

UAB (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

UAB Performance Insights

On offense, UAB was the 13th-best team in the country (80.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 184th (70.3 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Blazers were third-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.6 per game) and 185th in rebounds conceded (31.3).

Last season UAB was ranked 101st in the nation in assists with 14.1 per game.

With 7.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc last season, the Blazers were 210th and 102nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, UAB was 196th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3 last year. It was 52nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.4%.

The Blazers took 31.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 24.8% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 68.4% of their shots, with 75.2% of their makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.