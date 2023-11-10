The UAB Blazers (0-1) battle the Clemson Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

UAB went 21-6 when it shot better than 40.5% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.

The Blazers' 80.7 points per game last year were 12.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allowed.

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UAB went 22-7.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

At home, UAB averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 78.3.

The Blazers conceded fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than away (74.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, UAB sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (36.0%).

