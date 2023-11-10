How to Watch UAB vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (0-1) battle the Clemson Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- UAB went 21-6 when it shot better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.
- The Blazers' 80.7 points per game last year were 12.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allowed.
- When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UAB went 22-7.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UAB averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 78.3.
- The Blazers conceded fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UAB sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (36.0%).
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bradley
|L 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/10/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
