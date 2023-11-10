The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) and the Troy Trojans (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Gill Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Troy vs. Oregon State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

In Troy's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

The Trojans' record against the spread last season was 15-12-0.

Troy (15-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, two% more often than Oregon State (15-13-0) last year.

Troy vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 61.2 134.4 67 133.8 133 Troy 73.2 134.4 66.8 133.8 137.1

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Trojans scored an average of 73.2 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 67 the Beavers gave up.

Troy went 8-5 against the spread and 14-5 overall when it scored more than 67 points last season.

Troy vs. Oregon State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 15-13-0 11-17-0 Troy 15-12-0 14-13-0

Troy vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Troy 10-7 Home Record 11-3 1-10 Away Record 7-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

