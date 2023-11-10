The Troy Trojans (1-1) will play the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Troy vs. Oregon State Game Information

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christyon Eugene: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Troy vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank
356th 61.2 Points Scored 73.2 139th
82nd 67 Points Allowed 66.8 77th
328th 28.5 Rebounds 31.6 187th
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd
315th 6 3pt Made 7.7 134th
350th 10.2 Assists 13.5 143rd
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.4 235th

