Troy vs. Oregon State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (1-1) go up against the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Troy matchup.
Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Troy vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Troy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-6.5)
|137.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-5.5)
|137.5
|-260
|+205
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Troy vs. Oregon State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Troy covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last year, the Trojans had an ATS record of 3-1.
- Oregon State compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.
- The Beavers and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 28 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.