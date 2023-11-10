The Troy Trojans (1-1) face the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 42.7% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Troy had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.7% from the field.

The Trojans were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Beavers finished 309th.

The Trojans put up an average of 73.2 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 67 the Beavers allowed.

When it scored more than 67 points last season, Troy went 14-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Home & Away Comparison

At home, Troy put up 81.7 points per game last season, 16 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).

The Trojans conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.

Troy sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Upcoming Schedule