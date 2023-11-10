The Troy Trojans (1-1) face the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 42.7% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Troy had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Beavers finished 309th.
  • The Trojans put up an average of 73.2 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 67 the Beavers allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67 points last season, Troy went 14-5.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Troy put up 81.7 points per game last season, 16 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).
  • The Trojans conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.
  • Troy sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fort Lauderdale W 92-47 Trojan Arena
11/8/2023 @ Ohio L 88-70 Convocation Center Ohio
11/10/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
11/14/2023 Reinhardt - Trojan Arena
11/20/2023 Sam Houston - Trojan Arena

