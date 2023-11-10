How to Watch Troy vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (1-1) face the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 42.7% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Troy had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.7% from the field.
- The Trojans were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Beavers finished 309th.
- The Trojans put up an average of 73.2 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 67 the Beavers allowed.
- When it scored more than 67 points last season, Troy went 14-5.
Troy Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Troy put up 81.7 points per game last season, 16 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).
- The Trojans conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.
- Troy sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 92-47
|Trojan Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 88-70
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/10/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Reinhardt
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Trojan Arena
