Susan Moore High School travels to face Geraldine High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Susan Moore vs. Geraldine Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

TBD at Sylvania High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Sylvania, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Sylvania High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Sylvania, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Fyffe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Remlap, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Locust Fork, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

