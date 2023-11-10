Susan Moore High School travels to face Geraldine High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Susan Moore vs. Geraldine Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Vinemont High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

