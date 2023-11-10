There is an exciting high school matchup -- Handley High School vs. St. Michael Catholic High School -- in Roanoke, AL on Friday, November 10, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

St. Michael vs. Handley Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Roanoke, AL

Roanoke, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Wadley, AL

Wadley, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Wedowee, AL

Wedowee, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10

6:55 PM CT on November 10 Location: Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School