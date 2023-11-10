Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Sipsey Valley High School vs. Andalusia High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 10 at 6:00 PM CT, Andalusia High School will host Sipsey Valley High School in a matchup between 4A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sipsey Valley vs. Andalusia Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games This Week
Opp High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.