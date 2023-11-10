The VCU Rams (0-1) hit the court against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Samford vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.

Samford compiled a 15-5 straight up record in games it shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rams finished 231st.

The Bulldogs' 78.7 points per game last year were 15.8 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed to opponents.

Samford put together a 21-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.9 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

Samford averaged 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.

The Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

Beyond the arc, Samford knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (35%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule