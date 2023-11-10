Red Bay High School plays at Tuscaloosa Academy on Friday, November 10 at 6:30 PM CT, in 2A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Red Bay vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL

TUSCALOOSA , AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School