On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, J B Pennington High School will host Piedmont High School in a game between 3A teams.

Piedmont vs. Pennington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10

6:15 PM CT on November 10 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Oxford High School