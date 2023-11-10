Locust Fork High School will host North Sand Mountain High School in 2A action on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

North Sand Mtn. vs. Locust Fork Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Moody High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School