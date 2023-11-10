Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Mobile County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Franklin County
  • Cullman County
  • Madison County
  • Chilton County
  • Henry County
  • Escambia County
  • Cherokee County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Dallas County
  • Lowndes County

    • Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Davidson High School at Central-Phenix City High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Phenix City, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McAdory High School at Saraland High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Saraland, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Theodore High School at Hueytown High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Hueytown, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Semmes, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lineville, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Thorsby, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elmore County High School at Faith Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mobile, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.