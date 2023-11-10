Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Mobile County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Davidson High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 10

7:20 PM ET on November 10 Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10

6:55 PM CT on November 10 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lineville, AL

Lineville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Faith Academy