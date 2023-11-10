Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Mobile County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Davidson High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
