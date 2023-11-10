Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Lamar County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.
Lamar County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Meek High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Millport, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
