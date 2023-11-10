Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Escambia County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Escambia County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wedowee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.