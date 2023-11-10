Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in DeKalb County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Remlap, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
